More rain and storms through Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is finally starting to move east and we will remain mostly dry through this evening. However, it will remain mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. There may be some breaks in the clouds before sunset, but they will build back in late tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 50s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 59. Winds will be northeast 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 56. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will wake up to rain on Wednesday morning, but most of the rain will be north of I-40. Scattered showers will be possible the rest of the day. Although there will be a few showers Thursday morning and afternoon, the heaviest rain will not arrive until that night. A few strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible. Showers and storms will continue through early Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. We will still have highs in the upper 60s Friday, but cooler air will arrive late Friday night.
WEEKEND: The front will finally be east of our area over the weekend. We will be dry with a few peeks of sunshine on Saturday, but it will feel much cooler. High temperatures will only be in the lower 50s on Saturday and Sunday. There will be another chance for showers on Sunday night into Monday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.