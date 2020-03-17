More rain and storms through Friday

REST OF THE WEEK: We will wake up to rain on Wednesday morning, but most of the rain will be north of I-40. Scattered showers will be possible the rest of the day. Although there will be a few showers Thursday morning and afternoon, the heaviest rain will not arrive until that night. A few strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible. Showers and storms will continue through early Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. We will still have highs in the upper 60s Friday, but cooler air will arrive late Friday night.