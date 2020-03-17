Rain & fog could impact your morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will be possible this morning, especially in areas along and north of I-40. There is also fog this morning in west Tennessee, eastern Arkansas and northwest Mississippi. It will remain foggy and cloudy for most of the morning. Most of the rain will move out after 10 am, but there could still be patchy drizzle into this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s today and low temperatures will be in the mid 50s tonight.