Rain & fog could impact your morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will be possible this morning, especially in areas along and north of I-40. There is also fog this morning in west Tennessee, eastern Arkansas and northwest Mississippi. It will remain foggy and cloudy for most of the morning. Most of the rain will move out after 10 am, but there could still be patchy drizzle into this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s today and low temperatures will be in the mid 50s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 30%. High: 59. Winds will be northeast 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 56. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although there will be a few showers Thursday morning and afternoon, the heaviest rain will not arrive until late that night. Heavy rain will continue through the first half of the day Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. We will still have highs in the upper 60s Friday, but cooler air will arrive late Friday night.
WEEKEND: The front will finally be east of our area over the weekend. We will be dry with a few peeks of sunshine on Saturday, but it will feel much cooler. High temperatures will only be in the lower 50s on Saturday and Sunday. There will be another chance for showers on Sunday night into Monday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.