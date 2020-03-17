Rain returns tomorrow morning & strong storms possible by Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We’ve had some sunshine in spots this afternoon but clouds will fill back in tonight. There could be a few showers tonight but another batch of rain will arrive by morning. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 53. Winds East 5 mph.
TOMORROW: Cloudy with morning rain. 40%. High: 74. Winds S 10-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Low: 66. Winds SW 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start with rain in the morning, but most of the rain will be north of I-40. Scattered showers will be possible the rest of the day but it won’t rain all day. Chances of showers will continue Thursday but the heaviest rain and a few storms will not arrive until that night. A few strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible. Showers and storms will continue through early Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, highs will be in the upper 60s, but cooler air will arrive late Friday night.
WEEKEND: The front will finally be east of our area over the weekend. We will be dry on Saturday, but it will feel much cooler. High temperatures will only be in the lower 50s on Saturday and Sunday. There will be another chance of showers on Sunday night into Monday.
