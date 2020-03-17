Rain returns tomorrow morning & strong storms possible by Thursday

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start with rain in the morning, but most of the rain will be north of I-40. Scattered showers will be possible the rest of the day but it won’t rain all day. Chances of showers will continue Thursday but the heaviest rain and a few storms will not arrive until that night. A few strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible. Showers and storms will continue through early Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, highs will be in the upper 60s, but cooler air will arrive late Friday night.