Suspect crashes through showroom doors of West Memphis car dealership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a large police presence on I-240 at Norris Rd. after a suspect wanted for crashing through a West Memphis car dealership crashes a stolen jeep.
According to West Memphis police, someone crashed through the showroom doors at the Bayird Dodge dealership around 4:00 a.m.
West Memphis police say the juvenile suspect took off in a stolen jeep before crashing at I-240 and Norris Rd. in Memphis.
According to West Memphis PD, the juvenile suspect hit another car. The driver in that car was rushed to Regional One Medical Center.
Traffic is blocked on the exit ramp of Norris Rd. to I-240. No word on when crews will clear the scene.
