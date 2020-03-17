Take home a social distancing buddy. MAS offering reduced pet adoption fees during COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Practicing social distancing can reduce your risk of contracting the novel coronavirus. But isolation, even in the age of social media and endless streaming entertainment, can get boring.
Memphis Animal Services is offering $20 dog and cat adoptions from now until close of business Tuesday, March 31 as part of their Social Distancing Sidekicks adoption promotion.
“It’s everyone’s responsibility to take CDC guidelines for social distancing seriously, and stay at home as much as possible in the coming weeks,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS director. “It doesn’t have to be all Netflix and puzzles, though! At Memphis Animal Services, we’re making it easier for you to have some companionship while you’re staying at home.”
The $20 adoption fee is a reduction from the regular fees, which typically vary from $40 to $80. As always, included in the adoption fee is spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test for dogs (and treatment if needed), FeLV test for cats, collar/leash and a customized ID tag.
