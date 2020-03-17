Tennessee General Assembly expected to recess this week in response to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee General Assembly is expected to recess this week because of coronavirus concerns.
Calling the pandemic a “serious time for our state and country,” legislative leaders said they are making adjustments in response to the threat.
Lawmakers are putting other legislation aside and focusing on passing the state budget before they head home to their districts.
Shelby County lawmakers told us they expect to be out of session for a while.
"Our goal is to finish up this week, take a recess for several weeks, maybe a couple of months, and if the threat has subsided at that point then we can begin looking at other legislation," said state Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown.
It's unclear when the general assembly would reconvene.
State Rep. Antonio Parkinson said he was hopeful about some of the programs President Trump and his administration were floating to provide economic relief to those who may be hardest hit economically by the crisis.
“My biggest concern is to make sure that the people in Shelby County and across the state, that they have the resources that they need to be able to get through this,” said Parkinson.
Parkinson said normally the legislature would not adjourn until May.
In a joint statement, Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton said, “This is a serious time for our state and country, and we all must make adjustments in response to this threat. Our approach will take into account the unique public health challenges this complex virus presents, as well as the economic disruption likely to occur as a result. This pathway forward should only be reserved for extraordinary circumstances.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.