UofM campus food pantry hands out bags for students during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis has extended its spring break because of the COVID-19 threat. Classes will resume Monday, March 23 and the vast majority of those classes will be operated through distance learning.
University faculty and staff have been on campus this week making preparations to move their instruction online.
The campus is open, though activity is limited. Residence halls and dining facilities are also operational, though some facilities have limited hours. Signs tell students and staff to take precautions to protect against spreading COVID-19.
But in the university center Tuesday, WMC Action News 5 found a sign of help in a hard time. The Tiger Pantry launched a food distribution, handing out bags of food for pickup.
Any active student at the University of Memphis is eligible. You don’t have to prove your need, simply register online.
“We know that students experience food insecurity,” said Alison Brown, Coordinator of Student Outreach and Support. “They did before this crisis happened. They’ll continue to experience it.”
University officials say they know thousands of students go without meals. Now with the nation’s economy grinding to a halt, there are fears of what’s to come.
“We are committed to providing the food and other supports while they’re going through this crisis and trying to support themselves and their families,” Brown said.
President Dr. M. David Rudd tweeted Monday the university will postpone its spring graduation originally scheduled for May 9. Rudd, interacting with students online, said the event was important for students and families. Rudd said the university would find a way, even with the postponement, to make the experience positive.
