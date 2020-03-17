Shelby County Health Dept. confirms 3rd case of coronavirus; Tennessee up to at least 73

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter says we now have our third confirmed case of coronavirus.
Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Haushalter says the third case is not related to the other two who were close contacts.
Haushalter says the individual is from outside the U.S. but has been in the country for many months. They traveled extensively through the U.S. and began experiencing symptoms in Shelby County, seeking medical attention right away.
The individual was tested through a private lab, which returned the results within three days. Haushalter says the health department learned of the positive test Tuesday. The individual is in isolation in a home setting.
County health officials are now working to determine people who may have come into contact with the individual.
The Tennessee Department of Health released new statewide numbers Tuesday afternoon confirming 73 cases, but their update did not include Shelby County’s third case.
Other counties with confirmed cases are as follows:
- Davidson -- 42
- Williamson -- 21
- Knox -- 2
- Campbell -- 1
- Hamilton -- 1
- Jefferson -- 1
- Rutherford -- 1
- Sevier -- 1
- Sullivan -- 1
Watch Haushalter’s update live in the player above. (Click here to watch in the app.)
Public health officials are placing a major emphasis on social distancing -- avoiding public places and gatherings with 10 or more people as well as non-essential travel -- for the foreseeable future to help curb the spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.