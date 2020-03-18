Breakdown: When thunder rolls, why the boom is louder at times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thunder, is loud and powerful and it can make you jump right out of your skin. Lightning is the reason for thunder. A bolt of lightning can be up to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit and it is five times hotter than the surface of the sun. It heats the air suddenly to as much as 18,000 degrees and the air next to the bolt explodes. The exploding or expanding and contracting of air creates the sound we know as thunder. Sometimes the boom of thunder can sound much louder than other times. In this breakdown we will explain why the rumbling and crackling of thunder can be louder.