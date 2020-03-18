Cumberland: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $961,000 in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.
The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $3.5 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $47.5 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.53. A year ago, they were trading at $5.98.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPIX