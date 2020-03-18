Delivery options for food, books and games increase amid social distancing restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No need to suffer from solitude while practicing social distancing or in quarantine. If you’re at home twiddling your thumbs, wondering what to eat or what to do to pass the time, Novel Bookstores is using this as an opportunity to try something new.
First, book club meetings will be available on Zoom and then for those reading materials, candles to soothe your nerves, etc., delivery will be available Monday through Friday.
You can call the bookstore at(901) 922-5526 or visit novelmemphis.com.
Ordering-in via Uber Eats can also help you support local restaurants. Here’s what they’re sending out to patrons:
"Uber Eats is committed to supporting our community, and helping to keep you safe.
- Contactless deliveries: To help you feel confident about safe delivery, we’ve made it easier to have food left at your doorstep, and are working to provide delivery people with sanitization materials. As always, your food items aren’t touched once they’ve been packed by the restaurant.
- Helping affected delivery people: We continue to support Uber delivery people and drivers with financial assistance in the event of a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure, preventing them from working.
- Supporting our community: We’re committing 300,000+ free meals on Uber Eats to healthcare workers and first responders in the US and Canada. We know that the work of medical and crisis response teams can be tireless, and the hours-long which is why we want to help even in a small way."
DoorDash is making available a no-contact delivery option -- just type that in the delivery instructions. Once a no-contact delivery is requested, the Dasher will leave your food in a safe place and alert you when it’s ready for pickup. Here’s how this works if you’d like to request one:
- Add instructions. At checkout, update the “Delivery Instructions” section with your request for a no-contact delivery and with details about the drop-off location. Please be specific about the location and instructions.
- Text your Dasher. When your Dasher is assigned select the option to text your Dasher. In the message, remind them of your request and consider sending a photo of the drop-off location.
- Dasher will confirm drop-off. When your Dasher arrives, they’ll text you that they’ve left your order at the requested drop-off location. You’ll also receive a message in-app that your order has been delivered.
DoorDash is testing enhanced drop-off options for customers that are coming soon to the app and website.
