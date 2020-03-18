Hernando Police Department confirms city employee tested positive for COVID-19

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Hernando Police Department has confirmed a city employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment.
The department says they will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control recommendations for reducing the spread of the virus.
HPD released a statement via Facebook addressing the news:
“The Hernando Police Department has been made aware that a city employee has tested positive for Covid-19. The employee is currently undergoing treatment. We at the Hernando Police Department will continue to follow CDC recommendations regarding best practices for minimizing exposure and transfer. Please keep our employees in your thoughts as we work to continue to provide our city with the best coverage possible.”
Mississippi had 21 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon with 389 people having received testing.
