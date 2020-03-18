DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responds to dispatcher’s positive COVID-19 test result

"Governor Reeves has remained in constant contact with Dr. Dobbs and the Mississippi State Department of Health, working around the clock to respond quickly and decisively to slow the spread of the coronavirus. There is no higher priority for the Governor than ensuring the health of all Mississippians and he is reviewing all options, including the timeframe for school closures and protections for small businesses and their employees. Governor Reeves is working closely with the U.S. Small Business Administration and sent them a letter yesterday requesting a disaster declaration to make loans available for small businesses. For mobile testing centers around the state, the Governor signed an executive order earlier this week activating the Mississippi National Guard to support those testing locations. To further ramp up efforts to protect public health, he plans to implement additional mobile testing sites throughout Mississippi in the coming days.”