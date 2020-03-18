How to help people in need during COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the coronavirus pandemic impacting the nation, many people are wondering how to help those in need during these trying times. Many people need immediate relief and those needs range from food to blood donations.
Below is a list of donations and volunteer sign-up links.
OVERALL ASSISTANCE
The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis’ Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund: Hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis Foundation, the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund will provide flexible funding to organizations working with community members who have been impacted by novel Coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak in our region of West Tennessee, eastern Arkansas, and northern Mississippi. The Fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible. Donate here: https://www.cfgm.org/give-now/covid-19-regional-response-fund/
The United Way of the Mid-South serves the people of Crittenden County in AR; DeSoto, Tate and Tunica counties in MS; and Fayette, Lauderdale, Shelby and Tipton counties in TN. Collectively, this region is often called “the greater Memphis, TN metro area.” The organization fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community through partnerships with dozens of area non-profits.
Amazon Smile allows you to sign up at smile.amazon.com and when you shop on Amazon online, the e-shopping website will automatically direct a portion of your purchase to your charity of choice.
BLOOD
Vitalant: The FDA urges blood donations. Vitalant points out giving blood is safe and that “blood drives are not gatherings.” Do not donate if you are sick: Vitalant does NOT test for COVID-19. Make your appointment here: https://www.vitalant.org/Articles/New-28-day-Deferral-In-Response-to-Novel-Coronavir.aspx
FOOD
The Mid-South Food Bank is preparing for people to stay home for 14 days by assembling food boxes with non-perishable food to help low-income and vulnerable populations in the Mid-South have food at home in response to the threat posed by the coronavirus and confirmed COVID-19 cases in our service area. You can help with a donation or by volunteering. Click here to donate or sign up to volunteer: https://www.midsouthfoodbank.org/
Kroger’s "Zero Hunger, Zero Waste" Foundation announced a $3,000,000 commitment to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to communities impacted by the virus. Donate here: https://zerohungerzerowastefoundation.org/donate.html
MIFA is closely monitoring the current situation as it evolves. They provide basic services to prevent homelessness, stabilize families and encourage independence, including emergency Services. Their programs include Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious lunches daily to seniors at their homes and at congregate sites. You can donate to support this critical work: mifa.org/donatenow
HOMELESS
Community Alliance for the Homeless helps dozens of agencies in their Memphis/Shelby County Homeless Consortium. Donate here: https://www.cafth.org/donate
HOSPITALS
Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation is the fund-raising arm of Baptist Memorial Health Care, a not-for-profit hospital serving various areas of the Mid-South. The foundation is funded by donor gifts, and we use 100% of those gifts for their intended purpose. Give here: http://www.bmhgiving.org/
Methodist LeBonheur Healthare has seven hospitals, multiple outpatient and diagnostic centers, and a growing network of physician practices, including LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. They offer high quality, cost-effective patient-and family-centered care. https://secure2.convio.net/wcc/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app261a?df_id=2380&mfc_pref=T&2380.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=40682D66AC5228B81BCB462A8D83784D
Regional One Health Foundation is the fundraising arm of the Regional Medical Center, which is home to the only Level 1 Trauma Center within 150 miles. The facility includes four shock trauma bays for initial assessment, 13 critical care assessment rooms, four dedicated operating rooms, a two-bed recovery room, 23-bed trauma intensive care unit, 12-bed trauma step-down unit, and 26-bed post-trauma unit. Donate here: https://www.regionalonehealth.org/foundation/change-a-life-donate-today/
