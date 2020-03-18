Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BC-TN-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee lawmakers eye quick finish amid virus restrictions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers acknowledged they were shirking federal health recommendations on the coronavirus by sitting in close quarters as they conducted business Tuesday. They also drew questions about whether they were staying focused on only the most necessary legislation, as promised, during sprint toward a recess by the end of the week. The Republican leadership has said it's focusing on “mission critical” legislation, including constitutionally required budget duties. Lawmakers hope to disperse amid global closures to stem the virus' spread and come back as soon as June 1. A Senate committee, meanwhile, became tied up in election-related bills and other legislation.
Tennessee Republican Rep. Daniel will not seek reelection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Rep. Martin Daniel says he will not run for reelection this year. The Republican from Knoxville said in a Facebook post Tuesday that he hopes to stay involved in politics and government in other ways, but he also looks forward to spending more time with his children and tending to his outdoor advertising business. The 63-year-old has served in the House since 2015. His district includes part of Knox County. Daniel is currently the chairman of the House Government Operations Committee. He plans on completing his current term in office.
Mom accused of killing child dies from self-inflicted wounds
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a woman accused of fatally stabbing her 3-year-old son has died from self-inflicted wounds. Melani Sue Brown died Tuesday at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after she stabbed herself in the neck and chest last week. Lenoir City police say they were called to Brown's house Wednesday where they found Brown and her 3-year-old son King Brown bleeding and unconscious. Brown's mother told authorities she found King suffering from multiple stab wounds and when she began CPR, Melani Brown started stabbing herself. Melani Brown was hospitalized. King Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. Melani Brown was indicted on several charges Friday.
Police: Tennessee pair found dead in crashed car were shot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee confirm a woman and her estranged boyfriend who were found dead in a crashed car last week were shot to death before their vehicle went off the road. Autopsy results released Monday showed 33-year-old Holly Williams and 36-year-old William Lanway were discovered with gunshot wounds in an Acura that had veered off a construction road. Metro Nashville police said in a statement that a construction worker found them at the bottom of an embankment Friday. Police alleged Lanway had a history of abuse against Williams, and she had a protection order against him. Investigators searched her apartment Friday in an effort to identify suspects.
Dollar General: Let senior citizens shop when stores open
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General is dedicating the first hour of its daily store operations to senior citizens in response to the new coronavirus. The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based discount retailer says starting Tuesday, it is strongly encouraging younger customers to let senior citizens get needed supplies and avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods later in the day. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Dollar General operates stores in 44 states.
University of Tennessee to keep classes online amid virus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee is keeping classes online-only for the rest of the spring semester at all of its campuses amid the spread of the coronavirus. University system interim president Randy Boyd also announced Monday that graduation ceremonies also will not be held in May and each campus is looking at alternatives. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.