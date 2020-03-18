List of Memphis-area restaurants with delivery or take-out options during the coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have no fear, good food is still here though restaurant policies are changing, encouraging and accommodating for takeout and delivery. Here is a list of those along with closures at the bottom.
Alchemy – (901) 726-4444 | 940 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery is available through Togo Services, UberEats, GrubHub or phone.
Aldo’s Pizza Pies – (901) 725-7437 | 752 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for delivery and takeout daily. Delivery range is all of Midtown and Crosstown. Aldo’s will deliver further out; please ask if it is available when you call.
Another Roadside Attraction Catering – (901) 569-5360 | 966 S. Cooper Street
- There are a number of ways we can help serve you – While you are looking to keep distance, stay home, or simply escape, we are here to offer you a memorable and an healthy sustenance. We deliver.
- Have a private chef prepare a date night or a small friendly gathering at your house. – We COOK and CLEAN.
- We can drop off prepared meals for your household or serve a Meal family-style at your house: Consider a theme such as Spanish, Italian, Caribbean, French, Southern, Texas or BBQ home-cooked meals.
- We also offer prepared meals for company events- let us prepare lunches for your employees in a safe and sanitary environment and drop off curbside or set up for your enjoyment. Single serving boxed lunches, breakfast, any corporate or private daytime event!
- Let us take the stress out of the upcoming Passover and Easter holidays for you. We can create a meal you won’t forget within the comfort of your own home.
- If you would like to have cooking classes in your home, we can focus on meal prep, International cuisines, appetizers or family meals for you and your friends.
Area 51 Ice Cream – (662) 298-3028 | 117 W Commerce St. Hernando, MS
- Take-out orders only. Open for normal hours. No sampling. No cash payments. This also applies to the Crosstown Concourse location.
Bedrock Eats and Sweets – (901) 512-5374 | 327 S Main
- Order from the full cafe menu and the grab and go case including drinks and smoothies. Call it in, pay, and Bed Rocks will text you when it’s being delivered. Curbside also available during all regular hours.
Bluff City Coffee – (901) 249-3378 | 945 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup daily. Custom group orders for business breakfast and lunch deliveries are available, please call 901-482-5714 to facilitate.
Café Ole Restaurant – (901) 343-0103 | 959 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup daily. Delivery is available through BiteSquad and DoorDash.
Café Palladio – (901) 278-0129 | 2179 Central Avenue
- Menu items are available for takeout during normal business hours. Delivery is available through BiteSquad.
Celtic Crossing – (901) 274-5151 | 903 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup daily. Call about delivery options.
Central BBQ – (901) 272-9377 | 2249 Central Avenue
- Menu items are available for takeout daily. Catering is available for all types of events – large and small, please call to setup. Central BBQ employees will be delivering regular takeout orders with a $25 minimum plus $5 delivery fee – credit only. Curbside Pickup-Customers with call-in orders can now stay in their car. They must pay with valid cc# over the phone. Orders will be brought out to them once they arrive; we will be checking their ID and card to make sure they match before releasing their food.
City Market Groceries & Deli – (901) 729-6152 | 66 S. Main St.
- Call ahead to place to-go orders for curbside pickup. *Make sure you keep your flashers on!
City Silo Table + Pantry – (901) 729-7687 | 5101 Sanderlin Ave #104b
- Folks, friends and neighbors! Please take advantage of our Curbside Pickup as we continue our effort in social distancing.
- Simply call, place your order, pay with a credit card and let them know the make + color of your car. We will offer a time frame for pickup and will meet you outside our door with your order.
- We appreciate your understanding as we continue to assess the situation as it pertains to the safety of our customers and staff.
Cooper Street 20/20 – (901) 871-6879 | 800 S. Cooper Street
- All items are available for takeout during normal business hours. Curbside service is available. Limited delivery times are available.
Crosstown Brewing Company – (901) 529–7611 | 1264 Concourse Ave.
- Taproom is only open for TO-GO beer sales.
DWJ #2 Midtown – (901) 207-6204 | 2156 Young Avenue
- Menu items are available for takeout daily or via UberEats. Curb-side delivery for orders placed and paid over the phone. Other locations offering carry-out.
Farm Burger – 901.800.1851 | Crosstown Concourse
- New operation hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until further notice. Curbside delivery or to-go order inside or pick up in-store available.
Genghis Grill – delivery & take-out encouraged at all locations
- All first time Genghis Grill orders on DoorDash will get free delivery through March 30.
- 20% off any carryout or online order when guests mention the code GGTOGO, or they can enter the code online at checkout to redeem through March 22.
Global Cafe – 901-512-6890 | Crosstown Concourse
- Order online or call-in. Must pick-up before 6 p.m.
Hammer & Ale – (901) 410-8223 | 921 S. Cooper Street
- Menu and Growlers are available for takeout and curbside pickup. We will continue to clean and sanitize all growlers before filling.
Imagine Vegan Café – (901) 654-3455 | 2158 Young Avenue
- Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup. Call us for catering for larger groups. Delivery available through Postmates.
Java Cabana Coffeehouse – (901) 272-7210 | 2170 Young Avenue
- Menu items are available for takeout.
Jerry’s Sno Cones – (901) 767-2659 | 1657 Wells Station Rd. & (901)249-8718 | 1601 Bonnie Lane
- Drive-thru at the Cordova location or take out at both locations today!
Knifebird – (901) 748-5425 | 2155 Central Avenue
- Knifebird is currently open but doesn’t offer takeout or curbside pickup.
Memphis Made Brewing – (901) 207-5343 | 768 S. Cooper Street
- Currently open but are not filling growlers and kid toys and board games are off-limits. Check website and social media for daily offerings.
Mulan Bistro – (901) 347-3965 | 2149 Young Avenue
- Menu items are available for takeout daily and curbside pickup. Delivery is available through GrubHub, BiteSquad, UberEats and DoorDash. Custom luncheon packages and catering are available.
Rise Biscuits & Donuts – (901) 308-4912 | 7535 Poplar Ave.
- The dining hall is closed. All menu items are available all day. Order online. Take-out and delivery available.
Rizzo’s by Chef Michael Patrick – (901)-304-6985 | 492 S. Main
- Offering curbside service for takeout orders. Dine-in available with fewer chairs available in practice of social distancing.
Sabor Caribe – (901) 425-5889 | 662 Madison Ave
- Available delivery free all day in Midtown and Downtown. Call ahead for curbside pick-up!
Smallcakes Collierville – (901) 221-7559 | 2150 W. Poplar Ave, STE 107
- Store hours are now 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. with take-out available. Call for curbside delivery.
Soul Fish Café – (901) 725-0722 | 862 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery available through GrubHub, FoodBoss, and BringMeThat.
Stone Soup Café – (901) 922-5314 | 993 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout during normal business hours. Catering available.
Sweet Grass Next Door – (901) 278-0278 | 937 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout. Special menu for more people i.e. meals for 2, 4 and 6 people. Delivery is available through GrubHub and curbside service will be available.
The Beauty Shop – (901) 272-7111 | 966 S. Cooper Street
- "Staying in doesn't mean missing a Good Meal"- The Beauty Shop Restaurant has started Curbside Beauty!
- Call us and place your order for Lunch, Dinner or Brunch and we can do Curbside Pickup or We can Deliver Anywhere in the Memphis Area - " Beauty in a Bag" - Helping the Community and Keeping us together with healthy food at the family table is our priority.
The Butcher Shop – (901) 757-4244 | 107 S Germantown Pkwy
- Now through March 29, curbside-to-go is available. 10% off all orders. Call in, pre-pay and pick-up.
The Liquor Store – (901) 405-5477 | 2655 Broad Avenue
- Pick-up orders at the Take Out Window: call in, take-out, place an order or pick-up.
- Dine-in available with fewer chairs available in the practice of social distancing. Only allowing seating at 1/3 capacity accommodating 12 guests total at any given time.
Tsunami – (901) 274-2556 | 928 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup. Delivery will be available in Mid-town by our employees. Prepared meals that can be frozen and then later warmed will be available as well.
Westy’s – (901) 543-8646 | 346 N Main St
- Westy’s is serving in-house just sit at alternating tables. Curbside pickup is also available. Please call ahead.
Young Avenue Deli – 901-278-0034 | 2119 Young Avenue
- Menu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery available through GrubHub, FoodBoss, and BringMeThat.
Below is a list of closures. Dates for reopening are not set.
- Farm and Fries - Germantown
- Comeback Coffee - Pinch District
- Blue Nile Ethiopian Restaurant - Midtown
- Bardog Tavern - Downtown (closure not due to COVID-19)
