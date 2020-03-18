Mid-South gyms make changes to deal with COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The coronavirus is impacting gyms across the nation as the Centers for Disease Control recommends practicing social distancing and limiting groups to under 10.
Some large-format, nationwide gyms are closing for several weeks in certain cities due to the coronavirus. Others are making major changes.
Planet Fitness is offering online classes via live streams that are open to anyone, even non-members. But locally owned gyms could be hit the hardest.
KMD Self Defense near the University of Memphis is a smaller gym and many smaller gyms are small businesses, owned locally.
Co-Owner Sara Hooker says she and her husband who own the gym, are sanitizing every piece of equipment before and after their self-defense classes which are normally less than 10 people. They’ve also dramatically changed how their class is run, removing person-to-person contact whenever possible and having customers use the bags for training.
Hooker says owners of small gyms like theirs are worried that even a small decrease in business will cause them to struggle and if they close entirely due to a mandated quarantine, they may never recover or have to close for good.
“It’s a hard subject to kind of tackle because of course, we want to do everything we can to flatten the curve of this virus spreading but with us being a small business and there being a lot of small businesses even in this neighborhood, a 10% loss in revenue or a loss month or two of income could be crippling to small businesses, so we’re hoping that with everything that we’ve put into place now, in the event of a mandatory shut down that we have enough material for our customers,” Sara Hooker, Owner KMD Self Defense said.
“We’re really lucky and we’re very blessed to have members, we’re very close-knit. We’re like family here so I think a lot of people understand that we’re going to do everything that we can to stay plugged in and stay connected with them," said Hooker.
Hooker has seen President Donald Trump promised to provide low-interest small business loans and possibly pay Americans during this economic downtrend.
She hopes whatever stimulus measures are taken that small businesses across the county get the help they need to make it through.
Hooker is also planning to create videos of some of their lessons to post online so they can stay in touch with their customers while they’re at home.
List of Gym Closures/Openings Around Memphis
- ATC Fitness – normal hours
- Brickhouse Fitness – normal hours
- Collierville Community Center gym and walking trail – indefinitely
- Crossfit SOPO Germantown – normal hours, but limiting class sizes
- Deep River Fit – normal hours
- East Athletic Memphis Club – No Change in Club Hours, group classes limited to 10 per class
- Energy Fitness – normal hours
- Envision Fitness – March 30th
- French Riviera Fitness – normal hours
- High Point Climbing and Fitness – normal hours, group classes and activities canceled through March
- InsideOut LifeGym – half hours
- Jane’s Gym – classes canceled until April 1st
- Kroc Center – indefinitely
- LA Fitness – All gyms closed until April 1st
- Lifetime Fitness – Indefinitely
- Memphis Rox – closed through March
- NBS Fitness – normal hours
- NSA Millington – indefinitely
- Orangetheory – all corporate-owned studios closed until March 31st (tentatively)
- Panorama Movement – closed through March 31st
- Planet Fitness – normal hours, but they are offering at-home online exercise classes, even for non-members
- Recess – offering online courses
- UofM Campus Gym – open with spring break hours, but no group classes, workouts, etc.
- Wings Gymnastics – all locations closed through March 22nd
- YMCA – only the Wellness Center will be open at all 11 locations. Everything else canceled, closed, and unavailable until further notice
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.