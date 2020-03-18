Mid-South gyms make changes to deal with COVID-19 outbreak

“It’s a hard subject to kind of tackle because of course, we want to do everything we can to flatten the curve of this virus spreading but with us being a small business and there being a lot of small businesses even in this neighborhood, a 10% loss in revenue or a loss month or two of income could be crippling to small businesses, so we’re hoping that with everything that we’ve put into place now, in the event of a mandatory shut down that we have enough material for our customers,” Sara Hooker, Owner KMD Self Defense said.