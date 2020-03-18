Memphis grocery store works to keep shelves stocked amid surge in shoppers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grocery stores across America have been closing early to restock shelves and clean amid a surge in shoppers wanting to get their hands on essentials.
The parking lot at Cash Saver in Midtown is full. It’s been that way for days. A look inside the grocery store and you can see why -- long lines of shoppers who want to make sure they have plenty in their homes.
Things started ramping about a week ago.
“I would say last Wednesday it really started picking up as we got into the weekend just started ramping up people wanting to make sure they have enough stuff especially with the schools it was announced they would close gotta have food for the kids," said Cash Saver employee Taylor James.
Cash Saver has managed to keep its shelves stocked full actually. There is plenty of meat, something that has been in short supply at other grocery stores. There are bread and milk, plenty of water, beer even craft beers and wine. But there is one area where every store has had problems, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer.
Even Cash Saver is waiting for shipments of those items.
“That is from our distributor. We are working with our supplier trying to reach out to other suppliers for those paper towels, toilet paper hand sanitizer cleaner anything like that," said James.
James says as soon as supplies arrive, they are put on the shelves as soon as possible. Take a look at this sauce not even unpacked and still on the pallets. James says when it comes in it goes out in the store for customers.
He says employees are working hard. All of the registers are being used because there are so many people and employees are taking precautions by wearing gloves and using sanitizer.
“Everybody understands the situation. It’s busy it’s gonna be crazy. You’re gonna have long lines we are pushing folks through everyone e is staying really positive," said James.
Cash Saver is hoping for hand sanitizer and toilet paper deliveries soon. This is a 24-hour store but that is changing because the shelves have to be restocked so frequently. The store will close at 11 at night and re-open at 6 a.m. so items can be restocked and the store can be sanitized
