Memphis music scene severely impacted by cancellations and postponements due to coronavirus concerns

“I think it’s going to be tough for them for a while. Everybody that I called and said listen we’re not going to do this because it creates the wrong environment, the environment of people getting up and touching each other and dancing in close proximity, they were so understanding,” DJ Naylor, Owner of Celtic Crossing said. “We had four bands scheduled in the back with a stage put in our tent. We’re not going to use the stage because we’ve got no one playing there. But everybody I called has been very understanding.”