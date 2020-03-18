Memphis music scene severely impacted by cancellations and postponements due to coronavirus concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Coronavirus pandemic is having an effect on the strong local music scene in Memphis.
The Memphis Federation of Musicians says musicians are having trouble finding work after many of their shows are canceled or postponed.
Tuesday at the Hi Tone in Mid-Town, they’ve gotten creative, hosting a 10 person or less St.Patrick’s Day Party. That means only 10 people are allowed inside at a time.
Even with this creative event, the owner of High Tone says they’ve still had to cancel all their music acts for the next few months.
It’s a similar situation at Celtic Crossing, their normally packed St. Patrick’s Day event was much more subdued this year.
They limited their space to seats only and kept a limited selection of seats, strategically spread out to give social distancing.
Because they downsized their normally large event so much, the owner said they only kept one musician booked of the 10 they originally had scheduled.
“I think it’s going to be tough for them for a while. Everybody that I called and said listen we’re not going to do this because it creates the wrong environment, the environment of people getting up and touching each other and dancing in close proximity, they were so understanding,” DJ Naylor, Owner of Celtic Crossing said. “We had four bands scheduled in the back with a stage put in our tent. We’re not going to use the stage because we’ve got no one playing there. But everybody I called has been very understanding.”
The Memphis Music Federation says many local musicians have day jobs to supplement their income, but the loss of many of their gigs will strain many of their already very tight budgets.
The president of the group told me he’s planning to send an email out to all their members Wednesday with updates guidelines on best procedures and hygiene during this pandemic.
At Hi Tone, they’re offering free curbside pickup from 5pm to 10pm. The owner hopes the community will help support them with the extreme expected loss of income due to cancelled events.
