Memphis Zoo temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo announced it will temporarily close to the public Thursday, March 19.
In addition, all public and educational events have been canceled.
Zoo officials say any guests who had field trips or group visits planned will be able to reschedule or receive a refund.
While the Zoo is closed, zookeepers and essential team members will continue to care for their animals. Fans will also be able to check on the animals and team members through the Zoo’s social media accounts.
The Zoo’s leadership team will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from state and local health officials, as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to determine when the Zoo will reopen.
