Mid-South hospitals change protocol amid coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several hospitals have announced changes to their protocols as the coronavirus spreads throughout the Mid-South and the nation.
Regional One Hospital
- will now give daily updates on their procedures to keep everyone safe
- instituting screening processes for everyone in the hospital and facilities
- New visitor policy:
- Adult visitors are limited to no more than two visitors per patient at a time in the inpatient hospital and outpatient clinics.
- Laboring patients in labor and delivery are allowed, one visitor.
- Minors, ages 16 and under, are not allowed to visit.
- Patients in isolation may not receive visitors.
- Patients in the post-acute care may not receive visitors per new CMS guidance. These areas include inpatient rehabilitation, long term acute care, and skilled nursing.
Memphis VA Medical Center
- All Memphis VA Medical Center clinics and operations are operating normally EXCEPT for the updated visitor, patient and staff restrictions/guidelines below:
- Restriction of Visitor Access to the Medical Center:
- The primary focus of the Memphis Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in response to the COVID-19 outbreak is the safety and protection of veterans and staff. As a result, visitors are no longer allowed access to the medical center.
- Exceptions include one visitor per veteran:
- who require assistance to get to and from an appointment;
- who require support in inpatient palliative/hospice care or the Emergency Department;
- who are having major procedures, surgery, or who require a driver post-procedure.
- Any other exceptions must be approved by the Chief of Staff.
- Only visitors without symptoms will be permitted to enter the medical center as dictated by the current situation.
- No visitors under the age of 18 (including infants) will be permitted.
- These restrictions apply to all Memphis VA Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinic care locations.
- Should veterans have any questions, please call Telephone Care at 901-577-7221 before visiting the facility.
- Facility Entrances and Hours:
- Effective immediately, the following visitation safeguards are in place:
- The Bed Tower, Emergency Department and Spinal Cord Injury Building (1st floor), will be the only entrances available for use.
- Veterans, If you become sick, stay home and call Telephone Care at 901-577-7221 before visiting your clinic or VA facility.
- All patients, visitors and staff will be screened for COVID-19 at the designated entrance.
- Outpatients should come to appointments alone if possible, but if necessary, please limit the number of individuals accompanying you.
- The following are the hours of operation for each entrance:
- Bed Tower Entrance
- Monday - Friday: 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Sunday: CLOSED
- Emergency Department Entrance
- Open 24/7 daily including weekends and holidays
- Spinal Cord Injury Entrance - 1st Floor (For Employees Only)
- Monday - Friday, 5:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- SPECIAL NOTE: Other than the times listed above, the Emergency Department Entrance is to be used.
- Cancellation of Events: While dealing with COVID-19 as a public health threat, for the safety and well-being of veterans and staff, all scheduled events or gatherings that would invite people into the medical center, placing them in close proximity, are being canceled until further notice. This includes but is not limited to all face-to-face programs and activities that are not designated for specific clinical training such as:
- Information and training fairs
- Entertainment events
- Karaoke
- Special emphasis events
- Special volunteer programs
- Veterans Town Hall meetings
St. Jude
- Modified work arrangements so most staff can work from home
- Educating the workforce on how to stay save
- Connecting virtually instead of traveling and meeting fact-to-face
- Fundraising events have been postponed
- Limiting the number of visitors.
- All visitors are prohibited from entering campus except for the following groups:
- Patients and patient caregivers
- Consulting physicians and health care providers
- Vendors, consultants or contractors who are paid to provide services to St. Jude or ALSAC
- Volunteers who are supervised by St. Jude Volunteer Services or Housing
- Certain students and trainees
- Donors to the St. Jude Blood Center. Blood donors must use a separate entrance on the side of the Patient Care Center.
- St. Jude-approved Memphis-based catering operations and food trucks.
- All of the above will be screened before entering the campus.
- All campus tours are canceled until further notice.
- All patient and family events in the hospital and housing facilities involving non-St. Jude or non-ALSAC employees are canceled until further notice.
- All on-campus scientific and medical conferences, events, symposia and workshops involving non-St. Jude employees are canceled through the month of March. Stay tuned for a decision on April events.
- Reducing the number of people who are on the St. Jude campus. A maximum of 2 caregivers may accompany patients onto campus.
- Rescheduling many non-urgent and research-related patient appointments.
- If anyone in your household has COVID-19 symptoms, please call your primary clinic. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, and runny nose. The care team may recommend COVID-19 testing.
- Reschedule your appointment if family members are sick and the visit is not required for therapy.
- Please do not bring siblings to campus.
- Plan to arrive at campus early if you are driving. It may take you longer than usual to get through the gates.
- When you arrive at appointments on campus, you will be asked screening questions at security gates.
- If a patient or family caregiver has COVID-19 symptoms, you will be asked to call your primary clinic. Follow the care team’s instructions. The person with symptoms will likely have COVID-19 testing.
- You will go through a screening station at the building entrance. We will ask about symptoms of illness and potential exposure to the virus.
