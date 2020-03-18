Mississippi small businesses seeking financial help during COVID-19 crisis should fill out this form

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working to gather information on the economic loss to small businesses as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
MEMA is asking small business owners to fill out a worksheet if they are suffering hardships during the pandemic.
The worksheet will be submitted to MEMA State Coordinating Officer Todd DeMuth for inclusion into the SBA declaration request.
INSTRUCTIONS: How to complete the EDEI Worksheet
Email the completed worksheet to DeMuth at tdemuth@mema.ms.gov.
