8 new coronavirus cases in Arkansas; Gov. Hutchinson gives update on state’s response

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 18, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 1:52 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas Department of Health announced eight more cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 30.

The majority of cases are clustered in central Arkansas with Jefferson County reporting 10 or more cases.

As of March 18, 2020
The department says 50 people are under investigation with another 377 being monitored with daily check-ins.

So far, 236 people have tested negative for the virus, also known as COVID-19.

Governor Asa Hutchinson is giving a briefing on the state’s response at 1:30 p.m. along with state health officials.

