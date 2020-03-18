Nike commits $250,000 donation to Mid-South Food Bank and the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, Nike’s leaders, the Nike Foundation and Nike are committing more than $15 million to COVID-19 response efforts, including $250,000 to both the Mid-South Food Bank and the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis’ COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.
The donation is a needed boost as the Mid-South Food Bank continues its efforts to serve low income Mid-Southerners during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Volunteers at Mid-South Food Bank are packing 14-day food boxes with nonperishable food for distribution through its partner food pantries. The first pallets of 250 boxes each went out today to pantries in the Memphis area and will soon be going to other areas around west Tennessee, north Mississippi and Crittenden County in Arkansas.
In addition, the Food Bank is stepping up its Mobile Pantry food distribution program and will continue delivering Senior Food Boxes with no-sodium vegetables and no-sugar fruit, fresh produce and other items to low-income senior apartment complexes in Shelby County.
If you’d like to volunteer to help pack 14-day boxes, volunteers are needed every day with shifts from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Anyone interested can go to the website or call 901-373-0400. Gloves will be provided.
Monetary donations assist in the effort to help low-income and vulnerable residents. Donations can be made online at the website, by check mailed to 3865 S. Perkins Rd., Memphis, TN 38118 or by calling 901-373-0412.
