Novel bookstore sees uptick in online orders amid COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the middle of a pandemic, businesses across the spectrum are focusing on curb-side pick-up and delivery -- even bookstores.
A certain coincidence is happening at East Memphis’ Novel bookstore. The store’s community book club is gearing up to discuss its latest read, Emily St. John Mandel’s Station 11.
“It actually has to do with a large-scale pandemic,” Novel’s Event Coordinator Emily Draffen said.
Draffen said the book was picked well before any pandemic ever hit us, but because of the current COVID-19 pandemic Novel’s Book Club gathering will look different this week. For the first time, it will be a digital gathering online.
“It will be a learning experience, but I’m sure it will be a cool way to say in connection with each other during this time for someone who doesn’t want to give that up,” Draffen said.
It’s one of the biggest changes Novel is making to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s also cancelled an events in store until further notice.
While the store remains open, people have been taking advantage of its curbside pick- up and delivery.
“I’m seeing a bit of lighter foot traffic when I’m entering and exiting during the day, but there has been a bump of online ordering and bump in curbside pick-up,” Draffen said.
These aren’t novel ideas at Novel. The store has always had the options, but with social distancing taking effect more people are choosing the options, and they’re not just buying books. Puzzles and games have been popular too.
“We will come right to your door. Right to your car window,” Draffen said.
In town delivery can be at your front door within hours.
Other stores are adjusting to allow these services as well. Burke’s Bookstore in Cooper Young also has curbside pick up. Comics and Collectibles in East Memphis is offering delivery and shipping.
