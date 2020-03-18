Officer injured in Forrest City Walmart shooting released from hospital

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 18, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 12:21 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After spending 36 days in the hospital, Detective Eugene Watlington was released from Regional One in Memphis and welcomed home with a heartwarming salute.

Watlington and his colleague, Lt. Eric Varner, where near by when a call came in about a man making threats inside of a Forrest City, Arkansas Walmart.

Both officers were shot while encountering the suspect, identified as 40 year-old Bobby Gibbs. Gibbs was shot and killed.

Supporters showed up Tuesday to welcome Watlington home.

While he was hospitalized, members of the community stepped up to help Watlington’s family with a home renovation project.

