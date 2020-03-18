Rain & a chance for storms today and Thursday

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be breezy with high temperatures in the mid 70s tomorrow. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph. Although an isolated shower or storm will be possible in the morning and afternoon, most of the rain will hold off until Thursday night. The rain will stick around until Friday morning as a cold front makes its final push through the area. Temperatures will briefly be in the mid to upper 60s in the morning, but drop to the lower 60s later in the day. Lows will be in the 30s on Friday night.