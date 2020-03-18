Residents line up for COVID-19 testing at drive-thru location

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The first drive-thru location in Shelby County where people can get tested for COVID-19 was up and running Tuesday morning.
Women’s Health Care Associates is also the only drive-thru testing location in Shelby County.
Dr. Andrenette Flemming is in charge of the operation at the office located in Arlington off of Highway 64.
Dr. Flemming said she tested around a dozen people Tuesday. She even had to turn people away who did not schedule an appointment over the phone.
She did, however, make one exception. David Orrico was lucky enough to pull up at the right time and take the slot of a no-show.
“I do in-home sales and I’m concerned for the public that I see. I’m seeing five, six different homes a day. So, I want to make sure I don’t have anything I’m spreading around the community,” Orrico said.
While clients were asked if they have been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, they were still allowed to get tested even if they were not.
The service costs $60 upfront.
Dr. Flemming explained how the price was set, “...the cleaning equipment — all of that costs me $56. So I just told them it was $60 to cover my costs.”
Clients will be billed another $60 at a later date by LabCorp, the commercial company processing the tests.
The wait time for results is three to five days.
At one point during the testing process, Dr. Flemming thought they might run out of tests.
But overall, she felt positive about how things went
“It went well. There were a couple of little bugs — when I sit quietly I’ll probably go over. I am not interested in a profit I really just want to show that we can test in this office. We can test in other offices because the community wants other options,” she said.
At the start of the day Dr. Flemming said they had around 30 tests. She is anticipating that at least 15 more people will come by tomorrow to be tested. She was not able to answer if LabCorp will be providing more test kits later in the week.
