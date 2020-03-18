Rural hospitals become a concern for health officials amid COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hospitals in Memphis such as Regional One and LeBonheur say they have been working on their pandemic plan for quite some time and are ready for when COVID-19 hits its peak.
However, Dr. Aram Dobalian, Director of Healthcare systems and policy at the school of public health at the University of Memphis, has some real concerns for outlying communities.
“And then the question is how do we provide healthcare? How do we handle those folks when they are 50-100 miles away from a hospital perhaps,” said Dobalian.
The average age of rural communities is 73, according to the last Census.
Currently, the vast majority of confirmed Tennessee cases are in the heavily populated Davidson County and nearby Williamson County, but that could all change quickly.
“The big concern with rural residents is really the lack of hospital and patient capacity in many communities,” said Dr. Dobalain.
The critical access hospital in Lauderdale County, for example, was temporarily shut down last year.
At one point there were no doctors in its emergency room. The Lauderdale Community Hospital’s Emergency Room re-opened last April.
We wanted to know if the hospital was prepared for a large influx of patients. We reached out to the hospital and the county mayor for a statement about any contingency plans. We were told by Lauderdale County mayor Maurice Gaines that he would provide a statement Wednesday.
Dr. Dobalian says for even the larger, more well-equipped hospitals the widespread of the COVID-19 virus could weigh heavily on things like hospital beds and face masks.
“There are certain things that we won’t be able to create on the fly, particularly ventilators, and so when we’re talking about a respiratory infection like COVID-19 that’s particularly quite problematic,” said Dobalain.
