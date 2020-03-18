Scattered showers today & rain & storms tomorrow

The widespread rain from this morning will move east and rain will become more scattered, but there will be breaks in the rain. There will also be a chance for a stray shower this evening. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s and lows will dip into the mid 60s tonight.
THE REST OF TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. High: 74. Winds will be southwest 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30%. Low: 66. Winds south 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Cloudy 60%. High: 75. Winds south 10-20 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be breezy with high temperatures in the mid 70s tomorrow. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph. Although an isolated shower or storm will be possible in the morning and afternoon, most of the rain will hold off until Thursday evening. The rain will stick around until Friday morning as a cold front makes its final push through the area. Temperatures will briefly be in the mid to upper 60s in the morning, but drop to the lower 60s later in the day. Lows will be in the 30s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: The front will finally be east of our area over the weekend. We will be dry with sunshine on Saturday, but it will feel much cooler. High temperatures will only be in the lower 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Most of the day Sunday will be dry, but there will be a chance for a pop-up shower, especially in north Mississippi.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be back in the 60s next week, but we will hold on to rain and clouds. Although Monday won’t feature much rain, we will probably get another round of heavy rain on Tuesday.
