Shelby County Health Dept. announces 4th case of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter announced a fourth case of coronavirus Wednesday at the county commission meeting.
Haushalter says this new case is not connected to the other three cases. County health officials are currently trying to trace contacts of the fourth patient.
The first two cases in Shelby County were close contacts and traveled to New Orleans together where health officials believe they contracted the virus.
Haushalter announced the third case Tuesday, saying that person is not a U.S. resident but has traveled extensively within the country in recent months and was sick as they arrived in Shelby County.
There are now more than 73 confirmed cases in Tennessee, and Gov. Bill Lee says that number will continue to increase as expanded testing occurs.
The state health department is expected to release updated numbers Wednesday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
