USPS releases statement about U.S. mail service during coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Postal Service released a statement Wednesday saying they continue to operate, but they are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation.
USPS has temporarily suspended their guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which began Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions in those areas.
In addition, the USPS announced that customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to and from China as well as to and from European countries with restricted passenger airline travel.
The CDC, the World Health Organization and the Surgeon General have indicated there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
The USPS concluded their statement with a reminder that they are an essential service for the public during times of shelter-in-place orders or other social distancing restictions, delivering everything from medications and social security checks to the numerous online purchases that are made during this time.
The statute that created the Postal Service begins with the following sentence. “The United States Postal Service shall be operated as a basic and fundamental service provided to the people by the Government of the United States, authorized by the Constitution, created by an Act of Congress, and supported by the people.” 39 U.S.C. §101(a).
