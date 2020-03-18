Warmer weather with increasing rain chances late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more clouds and mild temperatures through this evening. There may be a stray downpour. Temperatures will hold in the upper 60s to around 70.
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy. 30% of a stray shower or storm. Low: 66. Winds south 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A stray shower possible but the higher chance will be Thursday night. High: 77. Winds south 10-20 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated to scattered showers or storms. A few could be strong with gusty wind or hail, mainly in northeast Arkansas. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.
FRIDAY: The rain will stick around through much of Friday, especially along and south of I-40 into north Mississippi as a cold front makes its final push through the area. Temperatures will briefly be in the upper 60s to near 70 early in the day, but drop to the lower 60s late in the day. Lows will be in low 40s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: The front will finally be east of our area over the weekend. We will be dry with sunshine on Saturday, but it will feel much cooler. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Most of the day Sunday will be dry, but there will be a chance for a pop-up shower, especially in north Mississippi.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.