Wolfchase Galleria closing until March 29 during coronavirus outbreak
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 18, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 2:54 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Simon Property Group announced Wednesday it would temporarily close all locations in the U.S., including Wolfchase Galleria.

In a statement Wednesday, Simon said after discussions with federal, state and local officials they decided to close all retail properties, including malls, Premium Outlets and Mills in the country to address the spread of COVID-19.

All locations are closing at 7 p.m. local time Wednesday and will remain closed through March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

