YMCA offering child care for first responders, health care workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South has limited their services in response to COVID-19. However, they are offering a service to help first responders, health care workers and their families.
Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday night, the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid South is closing all its locations to do a deep clean so that they can begin providing childcare to first responders and healthcare providers
The YMCA received emergency approval from the Tennessee Department of Human Services. First responders and health care workers will be able to sign their kids up if they're between the ages of 3 and 12 years old.
“We have an open-door policy. We will not deny any family or child. So those that can pay, obviously that will help us to have more resources to serve more families and those that can’t or have limited resources, through our philanthropic efforts. We’ll be able to meet those needs as well,” said Anthony Norris, Chief development officer.
The YMCA plans to open start their childcare program for first responders and healthcare workers Thursday morning.
Trained employees will be working 12-hour shifts and childcare will be available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week
They aren’t sure yet just how many kids they will be serving but say parents can register at YMCAmemphis.org
