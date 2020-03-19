Christ Community Health Services offering drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Health announced Christ Community Health Services will offer remote assessment sites to test patients for COVID-19.
This week, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the state is working with private providers to provide the drive-thru testing sites.
Here are the locations in Shelby County:
- Christ Community Health Services Women’s Center 2400 Poplar Ave #501 Memphis, TN 38112 - 901-842-3168
- Christ Community Health Services Broad Avenue Health Center 2861 Broad Ave Memphis, IN 38112 - 901-842-3161
- Christ Community Health Services Frayser Health Center 969 Frayser Blvd Memphis, TN 38127 - 901-842-3162
- Christ Community Health Services Orange Mound Health Center 2569 Douglass Ave Memphis, TN 38114 - 901-842-3164
- Christ Community Health Services Third Street Health Center 3362 S 3rd St Memphis, TN 38109 - 901-842-3166
- Christ Community Health Services Raleigh Health Center 3481 Austin Peay Hwy Memphis, TN 38128 - 901-842-3165
- Christ Community Health Services Hickory Hill Health Center 5366 Mendenhall Mall Memphis, TN 38115 - 901-842-3163
The Tennessee Department of Health says most locations do a phone assessment to determine if an in-person assessment or test is needed. Most individuals, particularly those with mild or no symptoms do not need a test.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.