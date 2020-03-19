Department of Defense flies half a million COVID-19 testing swabs to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Air National Guard has transported 500,000 COVID-19 testing swabs to Memphis, Tennessee from Italy.
According to the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman, in a press conference on Tuesday, “they were loaded onto FedEx aircraft and distributed per [Dept. of Health and Human Services] direction around the country.”
He also noted the distinction between the swabs, to be made available in doctor’s offices and the test kits, which are sent to one of 14 the labs.
It was also clarified from Joint Staff Surgeon Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, “there’s multiple parts to testing. The first is the swabs that are used to collect the -- the sample from the individual who’s being tested. Then there’s a liquid that we call the transport media that you put the swab into. So that’s what composed what we brought over from Italy. [...] We have 14 labs up and running around the country right -- and around the Department of Defense, that are performing these tests for us. [...] 936 patients have been tested as of yesterday in our DOD labs.”
