Arkansas now has 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 20 counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Asa Hutchinson urged restaurants to close their dining rooms as the state’s confirmed cases of coronavirus jumped to 62 Thursday.
The governor is giving his daily briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak.
Earlier in the day, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 46 confirmed cases, but that number jumped to 62 by the afternoon.
According to the state health department, there are confirmed cases in 20 counties across the state, including Craighead and Poinsett.
