The Investigators: Federal Trade Commission and AARP issues warning to seniors about coronavirus-related scams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Older adults could be more vulnerable to coronavirus-related scams, says the Federal Trade Commission and AARP. Both organizations are seeing these types of scams on the rise.
In a phone call Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission said scammers are sending phishing emails pretending to be with the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.
The Commission reminds seniors not to open emails from senders they don’t know and don’t click on any links in those emails.
Charity scams are also looking to dupe individuals. The FTC says don’t feel pressure to give. Instead, give to charities you know or feel comfortable helping.
Also, robocalls are on the rise with those looking to prey on fears and emotions on the other end of the line.
“Just hang up," said Daniel Kaufman with the Federal Trade Commission."So many of us are in that heightened emotional state. I think an important thing to keep in mind is when there’s a sense of urgency - buy this now. Don’t do it. Talk to someone you know and trust and talk about ‘does this make sense?’ Talking to other people, we have found, is an incredibly effective issue."
The FTC recently sent warning letter to several companies claiming that the teas and essential oils they were selling would treat or prevent coronavirus.
Congres and the President have talked about sending money to people in the future. The FTC scammers will likely prey on these types of benefits and the Commission would be investigating those issues as well.
For more tips, visit the Federal Trade Commission website. You can also listen to the phone in full at this link.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.