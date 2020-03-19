Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas coronavirus cases rise, new assistance announced
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor has ordered new financial help for people and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The assistance detailed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday comes as the number if COVID-19 cases in Arkansas jumps from 22 to 37, its largest single-day increase. The assistance Hutchinson announced includes loans for some businesses and incentives for child-care providers. The governor also temporarily waived a work requirement for food stamps. Hutchinson on Tuesday eased some of the restrictions for seeking unemployment benefits.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS AIRPORTS
Official: Little Rock airport may see 50% drop in air travel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A top official at the largest airport in Arkansas says it could see up to half of its passenger traffic reduced over the next two months as people limit traveling because of the coronavirus outbreak. Bryan Malinowski, the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport's executive director, said Tuesday that parking revenue has dropped 21% in March compared with the same period last year and that concession earnings have fallen by 25%. U.S. airlines, which asked the federal government Monday for $50 billion in rescue aid, have seen international travel dissipate as countries tighten their borders in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.
OFFICER SHOT-ARKANSAS-FUNERAL
Slain Arkansas officer remembered for devotion to community
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Family, friends and colleagues of an Arkansas police officer who was gunned down in the line of duty last week remembered him as a devoted family man who loved the community he served. A funeral service was held Monday for Hot Springs police Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire. He was fatally shot during a March 10 traffic stop. Two people, 21-year-old Kayvon Ward and 20-year-old Coriama Hernandez, have been charged in the Scrimshire's death. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both defendants.
AP-US-ARKANSAS-PAPER-MILL
Chinese company abandons $1.8B Arkansas paper mill plan
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Chinese company is terminating its plans for a $1.8 billion paper mill in southwest Arkansas that had already been delayed by trade tensions. Sun Paper on Sunday told Gov. Asa Hutchinson and economic development officials it would not move forward with the mill it had planned for Arkdalephia. The company cited trade tensions between the United States and China, economic uncertainty and the novel coronavirus outbreak. The project had been announced in 2016 but had faced uncertainty. Arkdelphia officials last month said they were marketing the land for the mill to other potential projects.
AP-US-BLENDED-MEATS
Meat companies say: Eat your veggies
Meat companies are mixing vegetables into their burgers, nuggets and sausages. They are hoping to quell consumers' growing misgivings about meat and its impact on health and the environment. Applegate is introducing a line of meat-and-veggie burgers and meatballs at grocery stores next month. Tyson Foods is already selling a beef and pea protein patty as well as blended sausages while Perdue Farms has chicken-and-vegetable nuggets. One analyst says meat companies need to have a mix of products in their portfolio as the market evolves. She says consumers won't stop eating meat, but will likely eat less meat of higher quality.
POLICE SHOOTING-BROOKLYN PARK
Police shoot man in gunfire exchange in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police in Brooklyn Park have shot and wounded a man in an exchange of gunfire outside a Walmart in the northern Twin Cities suburb. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were called to the store late Monday morning on a report of a suspicious person. Police encountered the man in the parking lot and after a brief confrontation, authorities say he began to run away while shooting at officers. Police returned fire, striking the suspect. He is being treated at a hospital, and his condition was not known. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.