Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi researchers working on another coronavirus test
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Physicians and researchers at the University of Mississippi Medical Center are working to develop a test for the coronavirus amid high demand for test kits nationwide. Mississippi reported 34 confirmed cases of the new virus Wednesday. The state Health Department said 513 people had been tested. Some state government services have been curtailed. Driver's license offices are closed for most functions. But, Gov. Tate Reeves says the Highway Patrol won't write tickets for people driving with expired licenses. The Public Service Commission has ordered companies not to cut off water, electricity and other utilities for 60 days if customers cannot pay.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS-STANDARDIZED TESTS
States suspending standardized tests as schools close
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus has prompted several states to cancel the standardized testing that is dreaded by students and teachers alike. Many states were scheduled to begin testing in April but now face school closures that could last weeks or longer. States are asking federal education officials to waive federal testing requirements. Many states use high-stakes testing to advance students to the next grade level and rate schools and teachers. Education groups also say bringing kids in for testing after weeks of online learning wouldn't be fair to them.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI JAILS
Attorney: Mississippi jails not prepared for virus pandemic
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A human rights attorney says Mississippi judges should consider releasing people who are jailed before trial but cannot afford to post bail. Cliff Johnson is director of the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi law school. He says jails are not prepared to handle a coronavirus outbreak. The MacArthur center released new figures Wednesday showing that thousands of people remain in Mississippi jails for months because they cannot afford bail. About 2,500 people have been in jails longer than 90 days, and more than 575 of them have been jailed more than a year awaiting trial.
AP-US-GULF-OIL-LEASE-SALE-
Oil and gas lease bidding in Gulf of Mexico drops anew
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bidding on federal oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico is the lowest since gulf-wide sales began in August 2017, and lower even than any sale for the productive central Gulf since 1993. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management says 22 companies made $93 million in high bids Wednesday on 71 tracts. The low interest comes during a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and drops in drops in travel because of the new coronavirus . Oil prices plummeted Wednesday to $20.37 a barrel. Environmental groups, meanwhile, filed a court challenge seeking to block execution of the leases.
ESCAPED INMATES-FOUND
2 Mississippi inmates captured after escape from work center
D'IBERVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say two inmates who escaped from a community work center were captured. Bobby Charles Morgan and Caleb Andrew Johnston were captured Wednesday afternoon after escaping from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center in Woodville on Tuesday. Officers located the two men in a mobile park home in D'Iberville. It wasn't immediately clear how the two men escaped from the work center. Both Morgan and Johnston are facing additional charges including, escape and theft. Morgan had been serving 11 years, since 2016, for four counts of burglary. Johnston was sentenced to 16 years in August 2016 on two counts of grand larceny, three counts of nonresidential burglary, and vehicle burglary.
UTILITY RATE-DECREASE
Mississippi Power customers to see rate decrease
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Rates are going down for Mississippi Power customers. WLOX-TV reports the Mississippi Public Service Commission voted Tuesday to lower rates for customers in the state, starting with their next billing cycle in April. Mississippi Power spokesman Jeff Shepard says the commission's approval means a $2.48 reduction for those using 1,000 kilowatt hours of energy monthly.