Lowe’s confirms Memphis worker tested positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lowe’s confirms an employee at one of their Memphis stores has tested positive for coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.
The company told WMC Action News 5 Thursday that a worker at the store at 585 N. Perkins Rd. is now quarantined and receiving care.
Lowe’s is in communication with the CDC and the Shelby County Health Department. The company says the store was extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines.
As a precaution, Lowe’s has placed all other employees who worked closely with the individual on paid leave.
As of March 19, the Shelby County Health Department confirms there are 10 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
We’ve put together a list of resources for Mid-Southerners affected by the global pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.