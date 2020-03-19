Memphis in May temporarily postponed, organizers say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizers announced Thursday that the 2020 Memphis in May International Festival will now be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Officials say they have been instructed by authorities with the City of Memphis not to hold the events as originally scheduled in May.
More details will be announced Friday, March 27, with more specifics and new event dates.
Ticket buyers will receive a refund if they are unable to attend on the rescheduled dates.
