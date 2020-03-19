Mississippi schools close through April 17 as COVID-19 cases rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Thursday that all public schools would remain closed until April 17.
This comes as the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state rises to 50.
The Mississippi State Department of Health says there are now two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in DeSoto County.
In a Facebook video, Governor Reeves said he knows closing schools is hard on families and school districts.
“In my nearly 17 years of serving the public, it is perhaps the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” said Reeves.
DeSoto County Schools plans to serve grab and go meals to students at six different sites until schools are back in session.
“I feel like we’ll be better educators as a result of this because we’re going to learn more about distance learning and there may be some things we’re able to use in the upcoming school years,” said DCS Superintendent Cory Uselton.
Teachers will be reaching out to students about upcoming assignments and will be taking an online approach for now.
This time off from school will give crews a chance to do a deep cleaning of facilities.
District leaders ensure school staff will still be paid during closures.
