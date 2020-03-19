Employee at FedEx executive office building tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx spokesperson confirms an employee at an executive office building in Memphis has tested positive for COVID-19.
The spokesperson says the individual is not in management but works in the office building on Shady Grove where other company executives work.
The employee is currently recovering at home and the office is closed and awaiting disinfecting.
When asked if other employees in that office were quarantined, the spokesperson said, “We will not provide details on that, but can assure you we’re following guidelines from the WHO, CDC and other public health organizations related to reporting and containment.”
Read the company’s complete statement below:
“An individual contributor working in the FedEx office building on Shady Grove has reported testing positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering at home. The health and safety of our team members and customers is our top priority. We have closed the office for a thorough cleaning and disinfecting, and all employees who work in that building will be permitted back in once that process is complete.”
In Shelby County there are 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, otherwise known as the novel coronavirus. There are also cases in Fayette, Tipton and Dyer counties in Tennesssee; DeSoto, Coahoma and Lafayette counties in Mississippi; and Poinsett County in Arkansas.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.