Restaurant industry concerned about COVID-19 impact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More restaurants are moving to a carry-out only model, eliminating space for dine-in service.
Restaurant staff members are staying busy, but worry it may not be enough to stay in business.
“We have taken out some of our tables to apply to the distancing coordination that everyone has told us about. But we are very much still open,” said Lisa Smith, Bayou Bar and Grill server.
Restaurants in Overton Square are open. Many are offering curbside pick-up, but customers are still going inside.
Employees are wiping down things like door handles, so it is clear that precautions are being taken.
But servers like Lisa Smith are worried. She says foot traffic is down.
“I did pretty well today for the fact that it was a lot slower than normal,” said Smith.
Vette Dawson is also a server at Bayou Bar and Grill. She says she has been doing it for 16 years and things are getting a bit tougher.
“We’ve been hurt a little, but it hasn’t tremendously hurt anyone yet, I would say only for me. We have regulars that are loyal,” said Dawson.
The servers said besides curbside pickup, some businesses are doing deliveries. They hope that will bring tips. They said they are getting their salaries.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.