Scattered showers or storms tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers will move through at times this evening with temperatures holding in the 70s. There may be a break in the rain for a few hours before midnight. Winds will remain southwest at 10-20 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers or storms. A few strong with gusty wind. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds northeast 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, especially in north Mississippi. Temperatures will fall from the 70s into the 50s by evening. Winds will turn west in the afternoon. Much cooler air will move in Friday night with more clouds and lows in the low 40s.
WEEKEND: Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will drop back into the low 40s Saturday night. A few showers are possible Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry with highs back in the 60s. A few showers or a storm possible Tuesday with highs near 70. Lows each morning will be in the 40s to low 50s. Wednesday and Thursday look warmer with highs back in the 70s and maybe around 80 by Thursday. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.
Spencer Denton
