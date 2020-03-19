SCS offering online and handout learning guides for students during the pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools students won’t return to the classroom until at least April 6, but like a lot of things during the COVID-19 pandemic, the rest of the school year remains uncertain.
At SCS, district leaders are trying to get students in position to continue their lessons at home. The district is committed to keeping students on track, even with the extended break.
SCS is providing weekly online learning guides for students of every grade level, and if there isn’t a computer or internet in the home, school officials think they have a solution.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray laid out the district’s plan at a news conference alongside the Shelby County Health Department. He says if students can’t go online to get the lessons, hard copies will be handed out Mondays and Tuesdays at the more than 60 food distribution sites.
The district’s food distribution program begins Monday. They are handing out lunches to kids 18 and under five days a week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..
If you do have access to the internet at home, the lessons are on the SCS website.
Ray says the coronavirus health crisis has once again put the digital divide front and center.
“This public health crisis has amplified the need for additional funding and investments to make sure we are equipped with technology,” said Ray.
The superintendent does not know how many students in the district don’t have a computer at home, but he said 60 percent qualify for free and reduced lunches.
Ray says many students are scared right now.
Youth Villages is offering counseling to children who need it. You can get more information about those services here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.