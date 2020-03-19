Shelby County now has 10 cases of coronavirus, health dept. says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are six new cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total to 10.
According to the health department, there are 81 people still being monitored.
'This increase is not unexpected because commercial laboratories have begun reporting results on tests conducted over the last several days," reads a release from the health department.
The health department maintains there is no direct evidence of community transmission.
On Wednesday, SCHD director Alisa Haushalter announced the fourth case who is a Shelby County resident who had out-of-state visitors with mild respiratory symptoms.
The third individual is from outside of the U.S. but traveled extensively in recent months and was already sick when they arrived in Shelby County.
The first two cases are close contacts who recently traveled to New Orleans for Mardi Gras.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 98 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Tennessee, but that number will increase when new data is released this afternoon.
