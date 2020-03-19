Strong storms possible Thursday night and Friday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There will be a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the Mid-South late Thursday night into early Friday morning. As a cold front pushes into the area, it will interact with a warm, unstable air mass.
Although the front will be weakening as it moves into our area, it may still have enough strength to spark a thunderstorm. The greatest threat will be in areas along and north of I-40 where the instability is slightly higher.
TIMING: Although an isolated storm will be possible anytime after 6 pm Thursday, the main line will not arrive until later tonight. A line of heavy rain will start pushing into eastern Arkansas around midnight and then gradually push east through 6 am Friday morning. The strongest storms will likely be in Shelby County around 2 or 3 am. Although the storm threat will drop after 6 am, the front will still linger in areas along and south of I-40 through Friday evening. This means that showers will still be possible.
THREATS: The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, especially in eastern Arkansas and northwest Tennessee. There will also be a chance for some storms to produce hail. The tornado threat is very low.
The First Alert Weather team will frequently update the WMC Weather App with video updates, so please check that for the latest information on storm timing.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.