Strong storms possible Thursday night and Friday morning

TIMING: Although an isolated storm will be possible anytime after 6 pm Thursday, the main line will not arrive until later tonight. A line of heavy rain will start pushing into eastern Arkansas around midnight and then gradually push east through 6 am Friday morning. The strongest storms will likely be in Shelby County around 2 or 3 am. Although the storm threat will drop after 6 am, the front will still linger in areas along and south of I-40 through Friday evening. This means that showers will still be possible.